On Thursday morning, Oliver Simmons resigned from his position as head coach of the Red Wing boys basketball program. The longtime basketball coach had served in his role with Red Wing for the last three years beginning in the 2020-21 school year.
Citing family reasons, Simmons said he needed to make it easier on his wife, Dana, and three kids.
“My wife has been an unbelievable basketball wife. She is in position and will be hired in her dream job of becoming a principal,” he said.
Simmons had coached his 20th season. “We as a family need to move closer to her job.”
Still pending final approval, Simmons declined to say where his wife is becoming principal but said the hourlong commute for either her or him would have created issues, and it was best for him to step away from coaching.
“I would like to thank coach Oliver Simmons for his passion for, and service to, our boys basketball program these past three seasons,” said Athletic Director Paul Hartmann. “Coaching is an increasingly difficult job, on and off the court, while balancing time with loved ones. Oliver and his wife, Dana, have made a positive impact on our community. We wish them the best in all future endeavors.”
Simmons said he felt, despite some tough seasons, the teams always hustled and gave incredible efforts each night.
“I’m not walking away with any negative feelings. I had a great time working with the teams and youth camps,” Simmons said.
For now, Simmons will remain as a PE teacher at the high school. The remaining boys basketball staff will lead and instruct the summer basketball programs. Hartmann said a search for a new coach would begin immediately.
