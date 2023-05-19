Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County. Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County. Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Nicollet and Brown Counties. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Carver and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Sibley and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at Mankato affecting Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Ramsey, Washington and Dakota Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Washington, Pierce, Goodhue and Dakota Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Scott, Carver and Dakota Counties. .Flooding continues along the Minnesota River and many of its tributaries, especially from the Cottonwood River downstream to the Mississippi River. Crests should occur within the next few days before a dry pattern allows for rivers to decrease again. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE). * WHEN...From Friday evening until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 830 PM CDT Thursday, the stage was 13.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening and continue rising to a crest of 16.6 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. &&