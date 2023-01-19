Sometimes he feels nervous, but afterward knows he’s making the right decisions. Freshman forward Ethan Anderson needed a few games to find his place. Since then, he’s been a nightly contributor for the Red Wing boys hockey team.
He said after the River Bend Classic held before the new year, he’s feeling content with where he’s at. His comfort level has risen, making him more sure of himself on the ice.
The Zumbrota-Mazeppa student had previously played his youth hockey in Red Wing. In the first year of a co-op in hockey between Red Wing and Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Anderson was relieved to find out he’d be staying to play where he has been playing.
“This is my ninth year playing here. I never played in Dodge (County),” Anderson said. “I played all my youth years here. I was excited when we got the call to play (at Red Wing), and wouldn't have to transfer.”
Head coach Tony Casci said the co-op has had positive effects on the players, none more at the moment than Anderson.
“Having the co-op means he can continue playing with the guys he grew up playing with,” Casci said. “There's a group of them that have been playing Red Wing hockey the last four to five years and so it's nice for them to continue playing together in high school. Ethan has turned into a contributing factor for us which has been terrific to get out of a freshman.”
Anderson currently is tied for third on the team in points with nine in 15 games played. He has six points in his last five games.
Anderson is also getting minutes on the top forward line for the Wingers with senior Conner Preston, another player from Zumbrota-Mazeppa. Having a leader like Preston has positively impacted Anderson’s ability to fit in. The two played football for the Cougars together in the fall and roomed together when the Wingers traveled to play Proctor and Hibbing. Casci said having Preston and fellow Z-M senior Sam Knowlton around has allowed Anderson to be relaxed.
Feeling at ease with his surroundings off the ice. Anderson is already comfortable with the style of play on it. The forecheck, neutral zone concepts haven’t changed for him. The way the forwards react on the backcheck is similar, too. He’s showing what a great situational player he can be with his timely goals and how hard he competes off the puck.
“Ethan is a standout freshman. Did not expect him to play first line coming into the season. He fits that role perfectly,” said goaltender Ellis Petersmeyer. “He's a good forward. He gets in under other's skins on the forecheck. Definitely the type of kid you want on this team.”
“The physical side of the game doesn't bother him much,” Casci said. “He's been a very opportunistic hockey player ever since I met him and started watching him as a youth player. He might not be the fastest skater on the team or going through skill drills, he might not be the best there but in situational hockey, he's one of the best we have.”
Anderson said the biggest change he’s had to make in the first year of the co-op with Red Wing is moving from center to wing.
“I played center nearly all the way through until the last two games of youth, they switched me to wing. I feel like I like it more,” he said. “Just got to keep working hard. Show them that I can play and can compete at a high level.”
