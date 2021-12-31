Scoreless after the first period, Red Wing needed little time to get a lead in the second. A shorthanded goal just over nine minutes later from Two Rivers tied the game and seemed to strip the Wingers of their energy.
The Wingers pushed for a tying goal after falling behind 2-1 in the third, but had the puck just out of reach several times as Two Rivers went on to win 4-1 on Thursday.
Charlie Peterson opened the scoring for the Wingers at 1 minute, 44 seconds of the second.
The lead lasted 9:13 as the aggressive Two Rivers penalty kill scored shorthanded to tie the game. In the third, Joe Shepherd, William Karlen and Will Auran each scored for Two Rivers. Auran's goal came shorthanded, the Warrior's second shorthanded goal of the game.
In the first and much of the second, the Wingers played their defensive system well. Staying back to prevent easy entries into their zone. After Two Rivers scored shorthanded, then took the lead, the Wingers got out of that system and got caught roaming out of position.
Dixon Ehlers made 40 saves in net for the Wingers.
Red Wing (3-5) next faces Austin at home on Thursday.
