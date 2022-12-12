The crowd swarmed the east court in the bustling gym of Hopkins High School Saturday evening during the Breakdown Tip Off Classic as Minneapolis North attempted to pull off an astounding comeback win against the Lake City Tigers.
The Polars went ahead 81-80 and the crowd remained tightly packed in as Jaden Shones went to the free-throw line for two shots. The Tiger junior made both and gave his team an 82-81 lead, but left enough time for Caylon Redd to attempt a decent 3-point shot on the inbound pass.
Redd’s shot was no good and the Tiger bench rushed Shones, who played hero at the end.
“I was nervous as hell at the free-throw line. I think anybody would,” Shones said after being named player of the game. To try to remain composed, Shones thought through what it’s like to shoot free throws in an empty gym as practice.
“Good practice leads to good games,” he said. “Our coach has us shooting 20 free throws at the end of practice when we're all tired. Just tried to envision those practices and pretend like no one was there.”
All game-long it had to have been frustrating for fans of Minneapolis North. In their first game of the season, the Polars couldn’t stop Lake City from scoring under the basket. They let the Tigers charge right into the paint, then got in a race up and down the court as the Tigers pushed the tempo to get layups in under 7 seconds. The Tigers also outrebounded the Polars by a wide margin, 56-38.
Shones said his team has the ability to adjust in the moment. In the first half against the Polars, the Tigers ran around the perimeter, then drove hard to the basket along the baseline. Usually a team that cuts hard to the middle, the Tigers abandoned that. They scored 57 points in the first half.
“Usually, teams force us middle and they let us go baseline. That's an advantage for any team, I think,” Shones said.
In the second half, the Polars were more physical and more aggressive in boxing out for rebounds. They finally capitalized on Tiger turnovers much more often than they did in the first half. The Tigers led by 25 points at one time in the first half.
“Once it got under 10, we started panicking a little bit in a few spots,” said Lake City head coach Greg Berge. “I think little things like meeting a pass and boxing out and pivoting, pass fake, just playing with composure. We got a lot of varsity experience but they're mostly juniors still.”
The Tigers have quite possibly the worst - or best depending on your viewpoint - schedule to begin a season. They faced Class AA third-ranked PEM in their season-opener, the team that knocked the Tigers out of the section tournament last year. They played the Polars, ranked sixth in the preseason polls, at a huge venue, had to travel to Cannon Falls and next have Class AAA seventh-ranked Stewartville on Tuesday.
A gauntlet of a schedule. Yet, the Tigers are 3-0.
“We've played good teams. We've played three different types of teams,” Berge said. “It's only going to make us better. It's good to play those teams. You want to be the best, you have to play those good teams.”
What this opening week says about the Tigers is they’ve got depth, again. The Tigers have had three different players set a career-high in points in different games. Against the Polars it was Shones who set new career marks across the board in points (22), rebounds (12) and assists (4).
Ryan Heise has scored a new career-best as has Keegan Ryan and Hunter Lorenson. Heise tallied a career-best 14 rebounds, along with 18 points against the Polars for his first ever double-double.
“We've had four of our starters have their career-high in the first three games,” Berge said. “I think that's the depth of our team and what I like about it is we have a lot of different pieces and guys can step up at different times. It was Jaden's turn tonight and he did a great job in a very tough environment.”
LAKE CITY 82, MINNEAPOLIS NORTH 81
MN 36 45 — 81
LC 57 25 — 82
North 81
Zashon Rich 34, 3 3-pt; Max Wilson 26, 2 3-pt; Maurice Jones 7, 1 3-pt; Caylon Redd 6; Allen Hill 4; Jaylun Hurd 2; Jordan Hurd 2.
LC 74
Jaden Shones 22; Hunter Lorenson 20; Ryan Heise 18, 2 3-pt; Keegan Ryan 16, 2 3-pt; Thomas Brand 6, 2 3-pt.
Free throws: MN 17-31, LC 26-33.
Three-point goals: MN 6-20, LC 6-14.
