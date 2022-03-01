Elisabeth Gadient wowed the crowd, quite literally.
The Goodhue sophomore was scorching in the first half, scoring 25 of the team’s 52 first-half points.
She made two layups in the opening minutes of the second half. On what appeared to be her third consecutive layup to start the half, she missed it. A rare miss.
Gadient rarely showed much emotion after making any of her first-half shots, but she couldn’t help but smile in disbelief.
“I was really disappointed when I missed that layup,” Gadient said with a laugh.
Gadient ended with 31 points as the surging No. 1 Wildcats defeated No. 8 Chatfield 80-53 in a Section 1AA quarterfinal at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester Monday night.
Gadient’s confident shooting while the rest of the players on the court seemed tired toward the end of the first half impressed head coach Josh Wieme.
“Couple of heat check shots and she hit them. She's very capable of that,” Wieme said. “I don't think we've ever seen her get it going quite like that. Not for that long of a stretch too. ... Everyone was kind of tired and she took advantage.”
Just about everything went in favor of the Wildcats. They defended well and forced plenty of turnovers, then went down the court and made a shot. Gadient and Tori Miller made fastbreak layups, and Anika Shafer hit a pair of 3-point shots early on.
The way Gadient distributed the ball earlier on, it seemed as though she wouldn’t need to score much.
“We had a lot of good passes and post touches,” Gadient said. “Our goal this game was to get a post touch and kick out.”
Miller or Gadient found Joslyn Carlson in the paint for some early touches. The Wildcats then had Gadient stand baseline and find Miller streaking to the basket for a backdoor layup. Then the Wildcats would run the play from the other side and hit Gadient charging to the hoop. Schafer made three 3-point shots in the first half and two early on that helped the Wildcats maintain a slim lead.
A four-point lead swelled to 12 points. That turned into a 25-point lead at the half as Gadient took over. She hit three straight 3-pointers on as many possessions, then capped off the half with three free throws.
The confidence was at an unparalleled level.
“No. I kept shooting,” Gadient said when asked if she thought she’d eventually miss a shot. “My teammates got me open looks. I had confidence that first half.”
Gadient’s final 12 points of the first half came in the final 4 minutes. She then scored the first four points of the second before missing what seemed like her first missed shot all game.
“She's human. She didn't look human for a while there. It was pretty impressive,” Wieme said.
The Wildcats had its second straight game with at least 50 points in a half. Last game against St. Charles, the Wildcats scored 56 in the first half.
Wieme said the offense can sometimes struggle for points. Getting 60 usually wins them the game. The Wildcats have nearly hit that mark in one half in two separate games.
“Players like Tori Miller, she's such a great slasher. She moves so well without the ball,” Wieme said. “Joslyn (Carlson) moves well without the ball and anticipating her cuts. When they are doing that, then that opens up Ani (Schafer). She's out there and knocks one down. Elisabeth (Gadient) can knock it down. That's importance of hitting some of those shots is it really opens things where we had more cutting and good action that way.”
The defense from Jenna Ryan, Miller and Gadient flummoxed the Gophers as well. Wieme noted that there’s plenty on the roster that chip in with their own strengths when needed.
GOODHUE 80, CHATFIELD 53
C 27 35 — 53
G 52 28 — 80
Chatfield 53
Kara Goestzinger 19; Jaiden Zimmerman 12, 2 3-pt; Peyton Berg 5, 1 3-pt; Zayda Priebe 5; Paige Root 3; Sydney Allen 3, 1 3-pt; Anna Kivimagi 2; Evy Goldsmith 2.
Goodhue 80
Elisabeth Gaident 31, 4 3-pt; Tori Miller 18; Anika Schafer 12, 3-pt; Joslyn Carlson 4; Melanie Beck 3, 1 3-pt; Jenna Ryan 2; Kendyl Lodermeier 2; Brooke Buck 2; Brooke Ryan 2; Emma Thomforde 2.
Free throws: C 5-6, G 15-18.
Three-point goals: C 4, G 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.