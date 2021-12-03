Setting their sights toward a top spot in the conference and section, the Red Wing girls basketball has a full season to do so.
Last year was nearly a wash as the Wingers dealt with covid twice in the season, significantly shortening their season then cutting it off abruptly to end it.
Head coach Peter Johnson said not much has been talked about when it comes to last season. Frankly, with a group of players the Wingers have, it seems the team is focused on moving ahead.
“To have it end the way it did that way, definitely disappointing,” Johnson said. “Not saying we would have made it back to the state tournament but you just want a chance to compete. We didn't get it. It was a good life lesson for us to learn.”
Johnson did ask the players how hard they want to work and what they want out of this year. The general consensus was this season’s Wingers are full of competitive players.
The season-long goal is to be a top team in the Big 9 and in Section 1AAA. New this season is the addition of Stewartville to the section. Austin and Kasson-Mantorville each have the star players that should lead them to the top. Johnson believes it is reasonable to be right behind them in third.
“We're finally back to a four-month season, a lot can happen between now and then,” Johnson said. “It really comes down to how much we develop and how much we get better. That's what we talk about a lot. Trusting the process, getting better every day. If we get better everyday, the chips will fall where they may. If we come and go through the motions, then we aren't going to get better every day.”
The returning starters include seniors Cadence Thorson, Hallie Roschen and Bailie Roschen. Sammi Chandler returns as the main point guard, while Hallie Roschen and Thorson can complement each other with perimeter shooting. Also back is junior post player Hannah Kosek and junior guard Sophia Rahn.
In the two-game Red Wing Tip Off Classic, Johnson said the team was able to identify some important bench players who will get varying minutes in each game moving on.
Sophomore Mayzee Thorson and junior Lillie Sonju each got a chunk of time in each game over the weekend.
Johnson said each have slightly different qualities they bring, but both are guards he feels comfortable giving bigger minutes to.
Another was freshman Bryn Guse. With Chandler out for Saturday’s game against Goodhue, Guse got time in the second half and made the most of it, scoring five points.
"She's an offensively skilled player and that sticks out,” Johnson said. “Hopefully she can develop her all-around game this year, maybe help us out some too.”
Schedule
Monday, Dec. 3 - vs Owatonna, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 10 - vs Century, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 14 - at Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 17 - vs Northfield, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 21 - at Winona, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 4 - vs Mayo, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 6 - at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 11 - vs John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 14 - at Mankato West, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 17 - vs Mahtomedi (College of St. Catherine’s, St. Paul), 11:45 a.m.
Friday, Jan. 21 - vs Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 25 - at Owatonna, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 28 - at Century, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 31 - at Mankato East, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 3 - vs Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5 - at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 8 - vs Winona, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 12 - at Mayo, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 15 - vs Faribault, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 18 - at John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19 - vs Kasson-Mantorville, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 22 - vs Mankato West, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 25 - vs Mankato East, 7:30 p.m.
