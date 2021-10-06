The Red Wing volleyball team won a competitive five-set match Tuesday against John Marshall. The only set decided by more than four points was the fifth set. The Wingers lost the first set 25-23, won the next two 25-23, 25-21, lost the fourth set 25-22, then capped off the night with a 15-5 win.
All night long, the Wingers serving gave John Marshall issues. Kennedy Knopp led the team with five aces. Ella Nelson had four aces and Kayla Shelstad had three.
Bailie Roschen recorded a team-high 20 kills. Elle Brandt had 16 digs, while Hallie Roschen tallied 40 assists.
Red Wing next face Goodhue at home Thursday.
