For Red Wing senior Carson Ahern, he hadn’t had three goals in a single game. Not in varsity, not at any level before. In the first round of Section 1A play, Ahern recorded his first ever hat trick.
It’s been a fantastic senior season so far for Ahern as he came in having scored 27 of 29 of his points since Jan. 6. He had scored a goal in four of the seven games in February, and was second on the team in points with 29.
“That's going to be a core memory for life,” Ahern said of his celebration into the boards by the Winger student section on his second goal. “Last home game. We have all our fans, our peers here, we got buzzing.”
The eighth-seeded Wingers shut out No. 9 Waseca 5-0 at Prairie Island Arena a day later than originally scheduled. The Section 1A tournament was set to begin on Tuesday but snow wiped caused the game to be delayed to Wednesday.
Head coach Tony Casci said after the game he believed there was built up excitement about getting one last home game, “Senior Night 2.0”. Three seniors scored for the Wingers; Ahern, Casey Larson and Carter Knapp. Senior Tristen Peterson assisted on Larson’s goal and senior goaltender Dixon Ehlers stopped 30 shots for his third shutout of the season.
“When the guys get excited in the second period because they are scoring on the side the student section is on, that helped create a little bit more energy. Second period was great because we were able to trap (Waseca) in their own end when it wasn't special teams. This was a great night to end the home season on.”
The Wingers began to control much of the game after Ahern scored midway through the first period on a Waseca power play. His second of the game came in the opening minute of the second and his third goal came in the opening minute of the third.
Ahern said he kept reminding himself of the third forward staying higher in the zone, meaning he would trail the two wings and find a spot in the slot between the faceoff dots. Plenty of times Ahern was left alone by the Blue Jays defense in the slot. His second and third goals mirrored each other as he scored from virtually the same spot on similar passes from below the goal line.
“Coach always talks about keeping a guy high in the slot. I make my living there, and they get it to me,” Ahern said.
The Wingers also reversed a recent trend of being outscored in the second period. Red Wing took three consecutive penalties that overlapped each other. Waseca was able to set up 5-on-3 for almost a full 2 minutes combined between the three penalties. The Wingers were able to kill it off, then promptly scored to go ahead 3-0 on the second goal of the period.
Red Wing advanced to the quarterfinal round. The Wingers travel to take on No. 1-seeded Northfield on Thursday.
RED WING 5, WASECA 0
W 0 0 0 — 0
RW 1 2 2 — 5
Goals: (RW) Carson Ahern 3, Casey Larson, Carter Knapp.
Assists: (RW) Robbie Tripp 2, Larson 2, Cam Schlichting, Tristen Peterson,
Saves: (W) Derek Gustafson 31; (RW) Dixon Ehlers 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.