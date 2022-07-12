Introducing the All-Southeastern Minnesota baseball teams from the Cannon Falls Beacon and Republican Eagle.
Alec Hamilton, sports/news reporter for the Beacon, and Martin Schlegel, sports editor for the Eagle, cooperated to put together1st and 2nd teams from their respective schools: Cannon Falls, Randolph, Red Wing, Lake City, Goodhue and Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
The head coaches were able to nominate up to three players for Player of the Year in addition to their nominations for all-area. Statistics and accomplishments were taken into account when forming all-area teams.
First Team
(Listed in alphabetical order)
Will Baldus (Randolph, senior, P/3B)
1st Team All-Gopher Conference, All-Section 1A, State All-Tournament Team.
2022 Stats: 7-0 record on the mound, 1.47 ERA, 74 strikeouts, .375 batting average, 22 RBIs, 14 runs scored.
From head coach Chris Stanton: “Will pitched fantastic this season for being his first year on varsity. More impressively he played great at third base!”
Cooper Chandler (Red Wing, senior, P/OF)
Big 9 All-Conference, All-Section 1AAA.
2022 Stats: .250 batting average, 10 RBI, 14 runs scored. Pitching - 7-0 record, 46 innings, 1.81 ERA, 60 strikeouts.
From head coach Paul Hartmann: “Cooper had an outstanding senior year; there’s not too many high school pitchers that go undefeated in a season. He showed continued improvement with the command of his pitches, and more importantly, he demonstrated an emotional maturity on the mound that allowed him to compete on days when he didn’t have his best stuff.”
Drew Jenkins (Randolph, senior, SS/2B)
2nd Team All-Gopher Conference, All-Section 1A, State All-Tournament Team.
2022 Stats: .354 batting average, 28 RBIs, 38 runs scored, 4 triples. Had the game-winning hits in the section championship and state championship games.
From head coach Chris Stanton: “Drew is an excellent leader, also Mr. Clutch. He always put in extra time, coming early and staying late. Great mentor for the younger players. Whenever we needed a big hit Drew came through. I loved watching him play because he enjoys playing the game so much!”
Peter Meyer (Zumbrota-Mazeppa, senior, SS/P)
HVL All-Conference.
2022 Stats: .479 batting average, 5 doubles, 11 runs, 18 RBIs, 4 stolen bases, 3-3 record on the mound, 5.20 ERA, 22 strikeouts in 32 ⅓ innings.
From head coach AJ Yusten: “He is headed to Crown College to play baseball next year. He has been our go-to pitcher for the last two years when we need someone to come in and close out a game. He is a great hitter and a great shortstop. He is one of the best all-around players and kids I have had the pleasure to coach.”
Jonny Monson (Cannon Falls, senior, P/3B)
HVL All-Conference, All-Section 1AA Honorable Mention, Charlie Ruud Pitcher of the Year award.
2022 Stats: 6-1 record on the mound, 2.73 ERA, 45 strikeouts in 43 ⅔ innings. Wins came against Stewartville, Lake City, Kasson-Mantorville (twice), Zumbrota-Mazeppa and Dover-Eyota, .364 batting average, 24 hits.
From head coach Bucky Lindow: “Jonny is a terrific kid with a variety of talents. He turned in a great senior season on the mound, at the plate, and at third base. He is planning on playing baseball at the University of Northwestern-St. Paul.”
Reese Tripp (Red Wing, senior, 3B/RF/P)
Big 9 All-Conference, All-Section 1AAA.
2022 Stats: .328 batting average, 4 home runs, 19 RBIs, 3 doubles, 3 triples, 6 stolen bases, 18 runs scored. Was 3-2 on the mound, 3 saves, 31 strikeouts.
From head coach Paul Hartmann: “Reese was our glue this spring. Whether we needed him to play infield, outfield, or pitch, he continued to lead on and off the field. He has outstanding power that will only improve as he continues to mature, and he led us in most offensive categories. I strongly believe that Reese’s best baseball is ahead of him (at Bemidji State). He has an opportunity to be an impact player at the next level.”
Jacob Weckop (Randolph, senior, C/P)
Republican Eagle Player of the Year, 1st Team All-Gopher Conference, All-Section 1A, State All-Tournament Team, MN All-Star Series participant.
2022 Stats: 7-0 pitching with a 0.34 ERA and 68 strikeouts. Only allowed 2 earned runs. .437 batting average, 30 RBIs, 36 runs scored, 13 doubles.
From head coach Chris Stanton: “Jacob had one of the best years a player could want! Especially, he saved his best performance on the biggest stage at the state championship game.”
Nathan Weckop (Randolph, senior, SS/P)
1st Team All-Gopher Conference, All-Section 1A, MN All-Star Series participant.
2022 Stats: 9-0 on the mound, 2 no-hitters, a 0.73 ERA and 85 strikeouts. .312 batting average, 24 RBIs, 29 runs scored.
From head coach Chris Stanton: “Nathan finished his career 15-0 on the mound and has been one of our most consistent hitters the last two years. (He is an) excellent leader.”
Beau Zimmerman (Cannon Falls, senior, 1B/P)
HVL All-Conference, All-Section 1AA, KTTC Athlete of the Week
2022 Stats: .370 batting average, 23 hits including 7 doubles and 3 home runs, 26 RBIs. Went 5-3 on the mound, 3.52 ERA, 66 strikeouts in 53 ⅔ innings.
From head coach Bucky Lindow: “Beau loves baseball and has had a positive impact on his teammates! He capped off a strong three-sport senior year. He has been a joy to coach because of his attitude and effort. He is planning on playing baseball at DCTC.”
Second Team
Deso Buck (Red Wing, senior, OF/P)
All-Section 1AAA
2022 Stats: .256 batting average, 16 runs scored, 11 RBIs, 2-1 record on the mound, 3 saves, 15 strikeouts.
From head coach Paul Hartmann: “Deso did whatever we asked him to do throughout his varsity career. He played 4 different positions during his career and was a consistent threat at the plate. We often called on him to pitch in late inning situations and he proved up to the task. A natural competitor, Deso grinded out some big at bats for us throughout his career.”
Riley Forbes (Lake City, junior, catcher)
2022 Stats: .294 batting average, .419 OBP, 5 stolen bases.
From head coach Perry Iberg: “Riley is a very good catcher, he made tremendous strides from his sophomore to junior season. He threw out 17 17 base runners and was Lake City’s leading hitter.”
Reid Hartmann (Red Wing, sophomore, catcher)
All-Section 1AAA
2022 Stats: .305 batting average, 11 RBI, 4 doubles, no errors on defense.
From head coach Paul Hartmann: “As a young catcher, Reid showed outstanding leadership with our pitching staff and was literally a brick wall behind the plate. He demonstrated improved offensive skills, and was near the top of many offensive categories on our team. He showed an ability to pick runners off and not many teams chose to run on us because of his arm strength.”
Jon Harvey (Lake City, senior, P/OF)
HVL All-Conference.
2022 Stats: 3-6 record on the mound, 4.70 ERA, 44 innings pitched, 40 strikeouts, 28 walks.
From head coach Perry Iberg: “Jon had a very solid senior season. He was our top pitcher and top defensive player in the outfield.”
Sam Knowlton (Zumbrota-Mazeppa, junior, C/OF/1B)
2022 Stats: .366 batting average, 12 runs scored, 6 RBIs.
From head coach AJ Yusten: “Sam would be our most improved player this year. He has really come alive at the plate and can play anywhere in the field. He has progressively moved higher and higher in the lineup throughout the year and is doing a great job.”
Jack Krier (Zumbrota-Mazeppa, sophomore, IF/OF)
2022 Stats: .479 batting average, 5 doubles, 11 runs, 18 RBIs, 4 stolen bases, 3-3 record on the mound, 5.20 ERA.
From head coach AJ Yusten: “Jack was pulled up about a third of the way through the year which is why his numbers are a little less. Since we pulled him up, he has been very good in the second spot. He plays everywhere on the field and causes chaos on the bases.”
Mitchell Meyer (Zumbrota-Mazeppa, senior, CF)
2022 Stats: .300 batting average, 15 runs, 6 RBIs, 7 stolen bases.
From head coach AJ Yusten: “Mitchell is also headed to Crown College to play baseball next year (along with his twin brother Peter). Mitchell is an amazing center fielder and our best defensive player. He does a great job in our leadoff spot. He is a much better hitter than his average suggests.”
Preston Ohm (Zumbrota-Mazeppa, sophomore, OF/P/1B)
2022 Stats: .304 batting average, 4 doubles, 11 runs, 10 RBIs, 4 stolen bases, 2-3 record on the mound, 4.40 ERA, 38 strikeouts in 20 ⅔ innings.
From head coach AJ Yusten: “Preston was our ace on the mound. Great left handed pitcher with a lot of strikeouts. A very nice and competitive kid and a really good left handed hitter.”
Adam Poncelet (Goodhue, junior, CF)
2022 Stats: .370 batting average, 5 runs, 10 RBIs, 10 stolen bases..
Ari Wells (Cannon Falls, junior, shortstop)
HVL All-Conference, Dan Venn Defensive Player of the Year award.
2022 Stats: .328 batting average, .476 OBP, 21 hits in 64 at-bats with 3 doubles.
From head coach Bucky Lindow: “Ari was tremendous at shortstop. He comes to the ballpark with a great work ethic every day. We are excited that he will be back for another year!”
