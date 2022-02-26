Going into the swimming prelims, Red Wing didn't know what to expect. The Wingers qualified for several championship finals at the Rochester Rec Center Friday night. In the very first race, the 200-yard medley relay, the Wingers finished seventh place with a time of 1 minute, 44.95 seconds but barely beat the state qualifying time.
Later, Red Wing's breakout swimmer of the season Ethan Ihrke came in sixth in the 100 butterfly with a time of 54.98, beating the state cut time.
The medley relay team of Jacob Flemke, Aidan O'Brien, Ihrke and Patrick Hines and Ihrke in his individual event joined diver Tyler Gorden in going to the state meet.
"We weren't positive on the relays and where we were going to be," head coach Mikayla Beuch said. "We were more positive on some of our individuals and came close in a few of them."
Beuch added she noticed the pressure of the finals might have got to the swimmers where Wednesday at the prelim races, the mood was much more relaxed.
"I felt the nerves were a little high today. I think on Wednesday (at prelims) we swam a lot better. We didn't know what we were going to get. They felt the pressure today. They knew how close they were, they knew how important it was."
Gorden came back after being away from the team and finished third at the Big 9 conference meet, then taking third place in Section 1A diving with a score of 284.
"He really pulled through on the last few dives to secure his third place finish," Beuch said. "He's come such a long way specializing in diving."
Jacob Flemke didn't qualify for any race as an individual, but drew the attention of the coaches. The senior had freak shoulder injury and Beuch was certain he would not swim at all. He came back mid way through the season, dropped considerable time in his 50 splits and nearly made it in the 100 backstroke.
"For him to come back as strong as he did, it's a huge attribute to who he is as a person," Beuch said. "He is a strong leader, he's a strong role model, he's a great kid, he works hard. I'm really proud of everything he was able to do today."
Along with Ihrke, who Beuch said it was only a matter of time before he qualified for the state meet, Ezra Dennis showed his desire to become one the better swimmers.
Dennis swam in the 50 freestyle and finished 12th with a time of 23.69. He looked good in the 200 freestyle relay and again anchoring the 400 freestyle relay.
"He's getting to that realization of putting in a little more work and something special can happen," Beuch said. "He came up to us after a race and was like I'm going for it, I want to be one of the top athletes by my senior year."
The Class A state swim and dive meet begins on Friday, May 4 at 12 p.m. at the Jean K Freeman Center. The finals are Saturday, May 5 at 12 p.m.
Section 1A Finals Results
200 medley relay: Jacob Flemke, Aidan O'Brien, Ethan Ihrke, Patrick Hines, 7th place, 1:44.95.
50 freestyle: Ihrke, 8th, 23.66; Ezra Dennis, 12th, 23.69.
100 butterfly: Ihrke, 6th, 54.98.
100 freestyle: Flemke, 12th, 51.83.
200 freestyle relay: Ihrke, Dennis, O'Brien, Flemke, 7th, 1:34.07.
100 backstroke: Flemke, 6th, 57.83.
100 breaststroke: O'Brien, 8th, 1:05.83; Colin Johnson, 15th, 1:09.89.
400 freestyle relay: Patrick Hines, Soren Toegel, Johnson, Dennis, sixth, 3:41.32.
