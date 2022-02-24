The Red Wing boys swim and dive team competed at the Section 1A preliminary races in Rochester on Wednesday. The following results include Winger swimmers that qualified for the finals on Friday. The divers compete at Northfield at 6 p.m.
200 medley relay: Jacob Flemke, Aidan O'Brien, Ethan Ihrke, Patrick Hines, Seeded fifth, 1:44.80.
200 freestyle: O’Brien, seeded 17th first alternate, 1:58.37.
50 freestyle: Ihrke, seeded eighth, 23.31. Ezra Dennis, seeded 13th, 24.25.
100 butterfly: Ihrke, seeded third, 54.80. Soren Toegel, seeded 17th first alternate, 1:02.74.
100 freestyle: Flemke, seeded 10th, 51.72.
200 freestyle relay: Ihrke, Dennis, O'Brien, Flemke, seeded seventh, 1:35.35.
100 backstroke: Flemke, seeded seventh, 58.49.
100 breaststroke: O’Brien, seeded eighth, 1:05.80. Colin Johnson, seeded 14th, 1:09.40.
400 freestyle relay: Hines, Toegel, Johnson, Dennis, seeded seventh, 3:44.20.
