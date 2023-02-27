Making proper second-half adjustments was key and necessary for Goodhue in their Section 1AA quarterfinal victory over La Crescent-Hokah, 72-50, Monday evening at the Mayo Civic Center.
The first-seeded Wildcats led by as much as 13 points at one point in the first half, but that lead dwindled as the Lancers went on a 10-0 run. At the half, the WIldcats were still ahead by five points. The No. 8 Lancers were able to trim the deficit to two points early on in the second half as the Wildcats led 37-35.
Tori Miller, Jada Scheele and Kendyl Lodermeier fueled a 14-3 Wildcat run. From there the Wildcats extended the lead even further, getting shots from Natalie Thomforde from beyond the arc and extended possessions.
Getting extra possessions and making putbacks piled up in the second half. Perimeter shooting from both sides was at a minimum for the most part.
“Sometimes you have to be a little more patient,” said head coach Josh Wieme. “A lot of the time we can get pretty good shots quickly. Sometimes you need to be patient and when we were it seemed like girls were getting good looks whether that was penetrating the lane and dishing it across to that extra player rather than playing too fast and out of control at times.”
Miller was able to make some off-balance runners and get herself to the free-throw line. Scheele cleaned up under the basket for five points and grabbed many of the team’s offensive rebounds in the second half. Lodermeier was also able to rebound well on both ends, which translated to longer possessions and more pressure on the Lancers to start making shots as they failed to get many offensive rebounds themselves.
“Typically, we get a lot of second shots. We get a lot of extra possessions. In the first half I don't think we did,” Wieme said. “Those buckets add up.”
The Wildcats also brought forward their aggressive defense to a full-court press, something that slowed the scoring of the Lancers drastically. The Lancers made just six field goals in the second half.
“We definitely made more of a full-court effort. Most of the game we were at a 3/4 court, close to halfcourt but still being aggressive,” Wieme said. “We started picking them up end-to-end. Lot of opportunities to do that after free throws. Our kids started playing as one and moving as one.”
Coming off the bench and making an instant impact was Ava Wallaker and Mackenzie Loderneier among others. Wallaker provided excellent midcourt defensive coverage and Mackenzie Lodermeier scored six points in a short period in the first half.
“We need those spark productions from our bench players,” Wieme said, “Kenzie is one that has proven she can hit outside shots and score in transition.”
In the other quarterfinal of the evening, No. 4 Winona Cotter fended off No. 5 PEM 48-43. The Wildcats face Cotter on Saturday in the Mayo Auditorium at 4 p.m.
GOODHUE 72, LA CRESCENT-HOKAH 50
LCH 30 20 — 50
G 35 37 — 72
LCH 50
Emma Hunt 13; Kelsey Kiesau 13, 2 3-pt; Grattan 11, 1 3-pt; Molly Bills 10, 1 3-pt; Bubbers 2, Kami Jorgenson 1.
Goodhue 72
Tori Miller 18; Kendyl Lodermeier 13, 1 3-pt; Jada Scheele 12; Elisabeth Gadient 11, 1 3-pt; Mackenzie Lodermeier 6; Natalie Thomforde 6, 2 3-pt; Ava Wallaker 2; Melanie Beck 2; Julia Carlson 2.
Free throws: LCH 13-17, G 11-20.
Three-point goals: JCH 4, G 5.
