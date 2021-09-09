After trading goals with Northfield in the first half, Red Wing scored twice in the final 10 minutes to earn a 3-2 win on Thursday.
“Fun back and forth game to be part of,” said head coach Taylor Becker. “Really happy with the way we responded in the 2nd half and the adjustments we made to take control. They really dug deep and put some trust in each other to do their jobs and we felt this was very much deserved.”
Northfield’s Ava Stanchina put the Raiders up 2-1 with two goals in the first half. Sandwiched between Stanchina’s goals was a goal from Winger Kayla Radtke.
Sammi Chandler scored off a poked diagonal ball from Radtke and Lillie Sonju with 10 minutes remaining. Sonju scored 4 minutes later from about 25 yards out for the eventual game-winning goal.
Red Wing (2-3) travels to Lake City for an invitational on Saturday.
