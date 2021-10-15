Hannah Kosek, Abby Schmaltz and doubles pairs Allie Roe with Ava Johnson and Allie and Nora Meyer competed for Red Wing in the Section 1AA individual tournament on Thursday.
Head coach Tom Gillman said it was going to be tough winning any match because "you're up against the best" from every team. He added the Wingers were competitive in the bigger environment.
Kosek won her first match against Adele Jacobson of Winona 6-4, 6-0, then lost to Lakeville South's Macey Glad 3-6, 7-6, 7-5. Abby Schmaltz lost in her first match 6-4, 6-0 to Kathleen Thompson from Century.
In doubles, the Meyer duo won 6-3, 6-2 over Northfield's Alison Huang and Natalia Rasmussen. The Meyer's lost to Lakeville South's Riley Burton and Michaella Sullivan 6-0, 6-0. Allie Roe and Ava Johnson lost their first match to Gabbi Grant and Courtney Graff of Northfield 6-0, 6-3.
Gillman said the collective progress of the team, to be competitive the way they were in sections shows how rapidly they are improving.
"We took a lot of steps forward and progressed faster than I anticipated," Gillman said. "They are a lot smarter than they were to start. They keep adding new tools to be better players."
The margin for error was small for the Wingers, but moving forward Gillman sees that not being as big of an issue. He sees a team that grew in capabilities and confidence in what they can do.
