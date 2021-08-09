The Red Wing Aces’ 2021 season came to an end Sunday afternoon with a 3-2 loss to the Rochester Roadrunners in the consolation bracket of the Region 5C Finals. The No. 2-seeded Aces initially lost to the No. 7 Austin Greyhounds in the first round of the double-elimination tournament 6-5 on Saturday. They then faced the No. 3 Roadrunners the following day and trailed the entire way despite a great pitching performance from Brady Schroeder.
Schroeder certainly pitched well enough to win as he went the distance and allowed three runs -- only one of which was earned -- on eight hits and a walk with five strikeouts. Rochester struck first in the top of the third when Adam Peterson reached on an error and went to second on another error the same play. He eventually scored and so did Pat Leary, who reached safely on a fielder’s choice and then came in on Red Wing’s third error of the inning. However, the Aces were able to get one of those runs back in the bottom half of the inning on a solo home run by Grant Rolen to make it 2-1 Rochester through three innings.
Rochester extended its lead in the top of the sixth with three straight singles to start the inning from Matt Kosel, Joe Sperry and Dave Jenson. Jenson’s RBI single scored Kosel to give the Roadrunners a 3-1 lead. Red Wing was able to cut the lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh after Dixon Irwin doubled with one out and came around to score on an RBI-single from Aaron Johnson.
After that seventh inning run, the Aces could not get anything going and went down in order in the bottom of the eighth and ninth. Outside of the two innings they scored in, Red Wing managed just two baserunners and in general struggled offensively.
Jose Rosario went seven innings to earn the win for the Roadrunners. He gave up just the two earned runs on four hits and a walk with three strikeouts. Parker Holmstrom pitched the final two innings for Rochester and struck out one batter.
Rolen had his solo home run and Johnson the team’s other RBI. Besides those two, Mitch Matter and Irwin also had hits. For Rochester, Taylor Field went 2-for-3, Joe Sperry was 2-for-4 and Dave Jenson went 2-for-2 with the RBI.
The Roadrunners will play the Cannon Falls Bears on Saturday, Aug. 14, in the consolation semifinals along with the Hastings Hawks versus the Stewartville-Racine Sharks.
