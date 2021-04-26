RED WING — The Red Wing girls’ golf team hosted its first competition of the season Monday as Northfield and Rochester John Marshall joined the Wingers at Mississippi National. Although Red Wing put together its best team score of the season, it fell shy of claiming victory.
Northfield topped the leaderboard with a team score of 364, followed by JM with 374 and Red Wing with 375. Despite the third-place result as a team, the Wingers had much to celebrate individually.
Ava Bremseth finished with a career-best 77, resulting in a medalist performance. Adding another highlight to her day was an eagle on hole No. 10. Bailie Roschen also had a career-best result as she finished with an 89.
The other two Wingers that scored points were Bri Novak with 96 and Anna Deppe with 113.
Red Wing is next scheduled to compete Thursday in Winona.
Bailie Roschen putts on the hole No. 6 green during a triangular at Mississippi National on April 26, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
