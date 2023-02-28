Lake City finally drew closer in the closing minutes of the second half, but it was too little too late as Caledonia had built a big enough first-half lead. The sixth-seeded Tigers fell to No. 3 Caledonia 72-61 Tuesday evening at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
To earn the sixth seed and to have played as scrappy and physical as the Tigers did, it was quite the turnaround from how the season began. The Tigers ended the regular season 6-1 in their final seven games. The team was 7-14 overall before that stretch.
“The rails could have really come off for us. They decided to figure out a way to not let that happen,” said head coach Drew Olinger.
It was hard work for the Tigers figuring what needed to be done to win games. Even with plenty of returners, most of the players needed to figure out their role and what they can do best to help the team.
Olinger said he’s proud of the team for sticking to it, remaining determined to find a way to play competitive basketball.
“Sometimes people look ahead and see Mya Shones, Natalie Bremer, Lilly Meincke and they say why would I even go out for girls basketball those girls are going to get every minute. They stuck together as a team and they wanted to be a part of something,” Olinger said. “They had their chances this season.”
Jacey Majerus was able to become a nightly leader in points. Paige West began scoring nearly as much as Majerus and Ella Matzke was able to hit perimeter shots. The Tigers had a handful of players that could defend any top player. It came down to realizing the role each player thrives in for the Tigers to end the season much stronger than it started.
Against Caledonia, Olinger said he liked how the Tigers would match up defensively. The Tigers played an aggressive man-to-man defense but collapsed to the post at times, leaving open 3-point shots.
Even more unusual for the Tigers was its shooting from the free-throw line. Seemingly all season, the Tigers could rely on drawing fouls and making shots at the line to remain in games. The Tigers were 3-for-13 at the free-throw line in the first half and 10-for-25 in the game.
“In situations defensively, we did things that were unexpected,” Olinger said. “We haven't been doubling the post much and we doubled the post and they hit a handful of 3s. That was surprising for us, it wasn't part of the game plan, wasn't part of the scheme going in. Those two things, (double teaming the post and free-throw shooting), really made it a significant lead for Caledonia.”
Lake City ended the season 13-15 overall.
CALEDONIA 72, LAKE CITY 61
LC 22 39 — 61
C 38 34 — 72
LC 61
Jacey Majerus 19, 2 3-pt; Paige West 16, 2 3-pt; Mahli Benjamin 10, 2 3-pt; Ella Matzke 7, 1 3-pt; Peyton Meincke 4; Macey Beltz 3; Emma Berge 2; Medora Stuhr 1
Caledonia 72
Paige Klug 20, 4 3-pt; Alexis Schroeder 19, 3 3-pt; Josie Foster 13; Jovial King 11; Ava Privet 5, 1 3-pt; Nicole Banse 2; Kennedy Kruse 2.
Free throws: LC 10-25, C 14-18.
Three-point goals: LC 7, C 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.