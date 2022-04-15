In his freshman season, Justin Wohlers remembers this play often.
Lake City is down by a possession with about five seconds remaining in the first half. It wasn’t one of the better halves for the Tigers. Nate Heise brings the ball up the court quickly, breaks down his defender and cuts hard to the paint. He then kicked the ball out to Wohlers in the right corner.
Wohlers made the 3-point shot to put the Tigers ahead of St. Charles in the section championship at the Mayo Civic Center.
“It actually shocked St. Charles,” Wohlers said. “It made me feel good to make it. I had no doubt in my mind that I’m going to make these shots.”
He wasn’t done yet, Wohlers made an impact in the first game of the state tournament, scoring 11 points on three 3-pointers with six rebounds to propel the Tigers past Melrose. In the third-place matchup with Perham, Wohlers again made a few 3-point shots that at the time, turned heads.
"That's a freshman who hit a 22-footer with ice in his veins in a huge game," head coach Greg Berge said after the third-place game in 2019. "That says a lot about him and his character."
Making clutch shots and scoring when his team needs it seem all so common now for the Republican Eagle Player of the Year.
Since the basketball season ended, Wohlers has had plenty of time to reflect on his career from all the highs to the lows.
He remembers taking on a bigger scoring role his sophomore season. His impressive composure as a freshman set him up well for the next season.
“Your knowledge of the game is so much better,” Wohlers said of his sophomore season. “I had a couple of 20-point games that year.”
His junior season – one in which Wohlers “completely changed his body,” becoming more lean – featured another section tournament game that sits vividly in his memory bank. Against Will Tschetter and the Stewartville Tigers, Wohlers scored 22 points in a back-and-forth game. With two minutes left, Wohlers let go a 3-point shot that hit off the front of the rim. Stewartville hung on from there for the win.
Wohlers said it could have been one the biggest upsets had Lake City defeated Stewartville. The season overall, proved some doubters wrong. Many new varsity players had some growing pains at times, but put together yet another strong season.
“We almost shocked a lot of people,” Wohlers said. “It really set the tone going into senior year.”
Wohlers, the district player of the year in football, rolled right into basketball and came out in the first game with a statement. Having waited much longer than anticipated because of the lengthy JV game beforehand, the Tigers won to start the year.
Wohlers, who had previously dunked in AAU, threw down his first two varsity dunks and ended with 11 points on a pair of 3-pointers.
In February, he became the 11th Tiger boys player to surpass 1,000 career points. He’s the fifth player to reach the career milestone in the last 10 seasons.
Wohlers said it says more about the program than himself, that he joined a list which includes players he looked up to as a kid. He hopes that he’s inspiring those younger kids just like he was when he was young.
“I’ve signed so many little footballs and mini basketballs, even baseballs for kids,” Wohlers said. “To see them get excited and to think about how cool they think it is means a lot.”
Wohlers hasn’t missed any big games. He’s always been involved.
In the first game of the section tournament against Blooming Prairie, Wohlers tore his ACL. The injury meant he would miss the remainder of the season. He begins physical therapy in the summer as he heads to Winona State for football in the fall.
To have to sit out the final two games of the basketball season hurt. He was proud of the way the team handled it and how they played as he did his best to be there for them from the bench as he would have if he was on the court.
What he wanted to do was be named player of the year in three sports; football, basketball and baseball. He already was district player of the year for football and then was named conference player of the year for basketball. To finish off his high school career with a conference player of the year in baseball would have been the best way to go out.
Due to his injury, that can’t happen. Wohlers has accepted it won’t happen. He remains proud, though, of all he’s done. He feels he’s set up his younger brother to keep representing the Wohlers in the coming years.
“I think I set a good path for him. I want him to be better (than I was) and set records too,” Wohlers said. “The Wohlers name means a lot to me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.