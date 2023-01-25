It admittingly sounds cliché, but Goodhue is learning from each of their wins. Expanding the scope to the last six games, all victories, the Wildcats have learned what winning consistently looks and feels like.
The boys basketball team most recently defeated Lourdes 67-49 at home Tuesday night. In the win, three players scored near 20 points. All five starters scored in the first half. The defense forced turnovers to help gain an early lead and suffocated the paint.
It all added up to another outcome that was strikingly similar to the last five.
In the current six-game win streak, the Wildcats have won by an average score of 64-43. Four of those came last week as the Wildcats played Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. They’ve allowed an opponent to score at least 50 points just once in that stretch, which was a 62-51 win over Byron.
Despite improving their record to 15-2 and ranking in Class A to fourth, the Wildcats are operating the rest of the season without Carson Roschen on the court. He suffered a torn ACL in a loss to Lake City on Jan. 10. In his place, senior Gavin Schafer and freshman Luke Roschen have picked up the defense and scoring that Carson would be supplying.
Luke Roschen has scored double digits his last two games - 17 and 24 points - and has made 10 3-pointers in his last three games.
He came into the season knowing what he provided was outside shooting, but recently has appeared more confident in his role and has attacked the basket with more frequency.
“Mostly it's my teammates' support,” Luke said when asked where he’s drawing confidence from. “If I miss a shot, they keep telling me to keep shooting.”
He’s become a known outside shooter for the rest of the conference and while teams continue to heavily guard Will Opsahl or Adam Poncelet, there’s Luke Roschen waiting in the corner for the kickout to drill another long-range shot. He’s added ball fakes and his passes from the perimeter have improved.
Defensively, against Lourdes, Roschen nearly picked off a couple passes. He said after the win that it took him some time to catch up to the speed of varsity and the “rules” of the Wildcat’s defense. Becoming assured of his role has allowed Luke Roschen the opportunity to get more minutes.
“Early on, he was getting tossed around. He was getting himself out of position and fouling all the time,” Halverson said. “Now he's learned and adapted his game to where I’m not in there just to shoot, I have to play at both ends. The seniors have really helped him out with that and encouraged him on that aspect.”
As for Schafer, the high-energy defender came away with two steals in the Wildcat’s 16-2 run to begin the game against Lourdes. He tipped passes and was quick to find the outside shooter. He also scored five points with a 3-pointer for good measure.
Halverson said Schafer is not necessarily going to give the team points. His quickness and strength on defense and vision on the court is what makes him a standout defender.
“We don't chart deflections. We don't chart getting loose balls or jump balls that would get us a possession,” Halverson said. “I would guess that if there was a hustle point factor, (Schafer) would be leading in that category.”
Halverson added the overall performances of the team are encouraging given the team has played just six games at home and 11 games elsewhere. It sets up the Wildcats in a composed position with a month left in the regular season and big games coming up against Stewartville, Lake City and Fillmore Central.
“The brand of basketball we've been playing allows you to win, hopefully, in every venue and every situation,” Halverson said.
GOODHUE 67, LOURDES 49
AL 20 29 — 49
RW 35 32 — 67
Lourdes 49
Parker Dunham 14, 1 3-pt; Aidan Jahns 11, 1 3-pt; Adam Sellner 9, 3 3-pt; David Scully 4; Dillung Kullang 3, 1 3-pt; Kevin Adeng-Kur 3, 1 3-pt; Collin Weinschenk 3, Sam Theobald 2.
Goodhue 67
Will Opsahl 19, 1 3-pt; Luke Roschen 18, 3 3-pt; Adam Poncelet 17, 4 3-pt; Gavin Schafer 5, 1 3-pt; Justin Buck 4; Tristan King 2, Jed Ryan 2.
Free throws: L 4-9, G 18-25.
Three-point goals: L 7, G 9.
