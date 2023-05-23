The Red Wing boys tennis team lost in a Section 1A semifinal to Schaeffer Academy 6-1 in Rochester on Tuesday.
Aidan Hull lost in No. 1 singles 6-2, 7-5. Braydon Bennyhoff also had a close match, but lost in No. 2 singles 6-4, 6-4. Isaiah Jensen took the loss in No. 3 singles 6-4, 6-0. Austin Hosfeld dropped his No. 4 singles match 6-1, 6-0.
Luke Farrar and McCoy Walter were defeated in a close No. 1 doubles match 6-4, 6-3. Eli Flattum and Gavin Magill lost in No. 2 doubles 6-2, 6-0. Seth Malyon and Phillip Lockwood earned the Wingers a point in No. 3 doubles with a 1-6, 7-6, 10-6 win.
