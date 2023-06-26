Nikki Roschen has been a long-time presence at Red Wing. She has taught since 1999 and coached just about every sport at varying levels, which included varsity volleyball for the past three seasons.
Last week, Roschen made the decision to resign as head coach of Winger volleyball.
“It was a difficult decision, but recently, there were challenges that made me reflect on the priorities in my life,” she said. “After much deliberation, I made the difficult decision to step away from my coaching position to allow more time to focus on family and other personal issues.”
Roschen was able to coach her daughters, Bailie and Hallie, in their final junior and senior seasons. In her time as head coach, the Wingers reached double-digit wins in each of the last two seasons. The 2020 season was a shortened season, 11 games, due to Covid-19.
“The last three years as head coach have been very rewarding, as I have been able to spend my time hanging out with great student-athletes who share the same passion that I have for volleyball,” Roschen said. “I have thoroughly enjoyed leading the Red Wing volleyball program, and I believe our program has become very competitive and has had a positive impact on our school, community and athletes. Looking into this upcoming season and beyond, I feel optimistic about the future of Red Wing volleyball.”
Roschen has coached many levels of basketball, volleyball and was involved with middle school track and field. She served as high school Student Council advisor and plans to continue in that role.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.