On May 1, senior Tyler Rodgers made his decision to continue playing baseball after high school by committing to Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato. The Red Wing senior said they had a lot to offer, but his decision wasn’t settled until the Wingers faced Mankato West on Wednesday, April 26.
A rescheduled game was moved up to April 26. The Wingers played West at ISG Field, the home field of Bethany Lutheran.
“We went to Mankato West on Wednesday and played at Bethany's home field. Playing on the field, it pushed me toward Bethany and that's when I made my decision,” Rodgers said.
A small college campus, Bethany Lutheran has what Rodgers was looking for. ISG Field has a minor league baseball feel to it with the turf field, single-seating backstop and gathering areas down the baselines.
Bethany Lutheran last season finished with a 19-15 overall record. This season the Division III Vikings are 19-9 so far as they approach the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference tournament.
As for the campus feel, Rodgers said they told him it would be like “going to high school again.”
“Everyone is going to know you around campus.” Rodgers said. “My dad went there. He has a friend who is a professor there. That meant a lot to me knowing someone there. My grandparents and cousins live there. It's always been like a second home.”
Rodgers’ play has warranted college attention.
The leadoff hitter is among the top on the team with a .379 batting average and .500 on-base percentage. He’s tied for the team-lead in hits with 11 and has scored 15 runs through nine games.
He didn’t have much in terms of plate appearances last season, so the confidence Rodgers is drawing from came from the Legion season in the summer.
“The biggest part of it was playing Legion in the summer,” he said. “It's basically the same team we have this year. I led off in Legion, and it really boosted my confidence. By the time the season started, not much nerves at all.”
The rest of the team has hit well, too. Red Wing began the season by winning two of three games against Rochester schools, which had the team feeling good immediately. The Wingers rebounded from a 14-1 loss to Mayo like it never happened.
Red Wing has won five straight games since that loss and scored at least nine runs in the last four games to improve to 8-1 overall, tied with Mayo for top spot in the Big 9.
Rodgers said the team has improved drastically on the biggest weakness that they had last spring; hitting.
“I think that was our biggest struggle last year was we had a great team but that's how the season ended, we couldn't hit,” he said. “Definitely looking better this season. We're all having fun.”
He added the pitching has allowed the defense to make plays and not be too caught up in trying to overpower any opponent at the plate.
As the second half of the season begins, Rodgers said the team wants to maintain an even level of emotion. The Wingers defeated Albert Lea 10-2 on Friday and travel to face Faribault Tuesday, then return home to host Albert Lea Thursday.
