Growing into their roles last season, the massive junior class on the Red Wing boys soccer team appears to be taking the next step forward in their development. It was sometimes trial by fire last year as the Wingers lost many games decisively.
In the first game of the season, the Wingers settled in after allowing two shots on goal in the first 8 minutes of the game.
Tied 0-0 at the half, the Wingers made a push in the second half for some offense. Mankato East took a 1-0 lead midway through the half. The Wingers made another push, eventually tying the game and forcing overtime against a team that had beaten them 7-0 to start last season.
The Cougars scored the eventual winning goal on a penalty kick in overtime. Despite the 2-1 overtime loss Thursday night at home to begin the season, head coach Nate Weess said he feels good about where the team is at.
“Sure, it's disappointing to lose in overtime, but I think it's a good base to build off of,” he said. “Last season we certainly struggled. When we look at the core guys we had, they were young as sophomores, they even had a little experience as freshmen. Now they're juniors and we have some seniors that have been there a while. That core, now that they've gone through those growing pains last year. It feels good the way they played even though they didn't get the win.”
The Wingers relied heavily on senior Greyson Magill and junior Brock Plote defensively. Other midfielders came down to close off angles and block shots in the middle of the field. Weeds said the team needs that to continue. He added the maturing of the roster and familiarity with each other having played together all of last year and even the year prior is beginning to pay off.
“It's been nice this year having multiple guys that actually naturally lead each other,” Weeds said. “We have a ton of standout guys, but I think they blend so nicely with each other and play so well with each other.”
Up the middle of the field, the Wingers have juniors Jed Heineman, Ridley Werla, Isaiah Jensen and senior Eli Freier. Junior Jay Dee Rivera and sophomore Tony Urzua-Chamecki can stretch the field along the perimeter, while senior Connor Stallard and junior Liam Stockton play back and help defend.
All but a couple spots were available after the Wingers graduated just a few players, leaving the Wingers with a lineup of mainly juniors. Two new seniors joined the team, international transfer students Samuel Noser and Jonas Hartviksen. The two each played up front and back in a defensive role during the season-opener. Weess said there’s some flexibility to the roster and a bit more bench options to turn to.
As far as technical things that needed to be cleaned up, Weess said the team did a much better job of clearing the ball, but could continue to bring the ball up the field with purpose more often. The other aspect is to improve on attacking the ball and keeping the touches to a minimum when moving quickly up the field.
“We're still trying to find a couple guys' niche of true attacking mentality,” he said. “I think we have a number of guys that can play off each other nicely, but when it's time to go, we got to go. We're still trying to work on that knack of having someone step in willing to go.”
