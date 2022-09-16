Red Wing kept up its gritty play with a five-set win over Austin on Thursday in Big 9 volleyball action.
The Wingers were down two sets to one to rally for the 25-23, 16-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-6 win.
"Although we have been talking about taking care of our side of the court and keeping errors to a minimum, that didn't happen in the 2nd and 3rd sets," said head coach Nikki Roschen. " I was so proud of the girls to turn that around in the 4th set, and then to dominate so convincingly in the 5th."
Kennedy Knopp led the Wingers with 15 kills and 14 digs. Bri Tix had nine kills and 15 digs. Lauryn Ball also added nine kills. Teagan Walter tallied seven kills while Mayzee Thorson added seven kills and had 12 digs. Tix and Izzy Guetzlaff combined for nine blocks.
Red Wing (4-5, 1-3 Big 9) hosts Northfield on Tuesday.
