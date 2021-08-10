The first and second rounds of the Region 5C Finals bracket were played this past weekend at John Burch Park in Cannon Falls and The Ath in Red Wing. Despite a few hiccups due to the rain and storms that spanned the weekend, things went off without a hitch at the two sites. Eight teams from the Classic Cannon Valley League and Two Rivers League are vying for three spots in the Class C State Tournament later this month.
Four teams -- the Wanamingo Jacks (1), Red Wing Aces (1), Rochester Roadrunners (3) and Cannon Falls Bears (4) -- received top seeds and did not have to play in the Preliminary tournament. The other eight teams played July 28-August 1 to determine the four teams that would fill out the rest of the Finals bracket. The Hastings Hawks won the Preliminary tournament to earn the No. 5 seed while second-place Stewartville-Racine got the No. 6. The Austin Greyhounds and Dodge County Diamondbacks came out of the consolation bracket to get the No. 7 and 8 seeds respectively.
The Finals tournament is a double-elimination bracket where the winner and second-place teams get the top two seeds for Region 5C heading into the state tournament, while the winner of the consolation bracket gets the third final entry. Below are the results from this past weekend:
First-Round
(1) Wanamingo Jacks defeated (8) Dodge County Diamondbacks 13-0.
(2) Red Wing Aces lost to (7) Austin Greyhounds 6-5.
(3) Rochester Roadrunners lost to (6) Stewartville-Racine Sharks 3-0.
(4) Cannon Falls Bears defeated (5) Hastings Hawks 1-0.
All games were supposed to be played at John Burch Park in Cannon Falls, but two were moved to Red Wing as games were moved back to due to the weather.
Consolation Quarterfinals
(5) Hastings Hawks defeated the (8) Dodge County Diamondbacks 6-3. Dodge County is eliminated.
(2) Red Wing Aces lost to the (3) Rochester Roadrunners 3-2. Red Wing is eliminated.
Championship Semifinals
(1) Wanamingo Jacks defeated the (4) Cannon Falls Bears 2-1. Cannon Falls drops to consolation semifinals.
(6) Stewartville-Racine Sharks lost to the (7) Austin Greyhounds 6-2. Stewartville-Racine drops to the consolation semifinals.
On Friday, Aug. 13, the (1) Wanamingo Jacks and the (7) Austin Greyhounds will play for the Region 5C championship and the region’s top seed heading into the Class C State Tournament. The loser gets the second seed.
The next day, Saturday, will be the two consolation semifinal games and the consolation final for the third Region 5C seed. The (5) Hastings Hawks will play the (6) Stewartville-Racine Sharks while the (3) Rochester Roadrunners will face off against the (4) Cannon Falls Bears. Those two games are at 1 and 4 p.m. respectively and the winners will play later that evening at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.