Red Wing's boys swim and dive team had three individuals qualify for the Class A state meet. Each of the three competed in the prelims with diving going Thursday and swimming Friday at the Jean K Freeman Center on the campus of the U of M.
Sophomore swimmer Ethan Ihrke and freshmen divers Landen Nelson and Zach Mikkelson each moved on the finals, which is Saturday.
Ihrke swam the 100-yard butterfly prelim in 54.40 seconds. He finished fifth in his heat and 15th overall. Ihrke swims in the consolation final.
Mikkelson and Nelson each remained in the top-16 throughout the diving prelims. Nelson currently sits at 16th place with a score of 213.9, while Mikkelson is in seventh place with a 246.98. Diving finals will wrap up with the final three rounds Saturday.
