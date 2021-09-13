The Red Wing girls' soccer team played two games at the Lake City invite Saturday and won both.
The Wingers shut out Lake City 5-0 and topped Stewartville 3-2.
Ava Nelson and Camille DeSutter each scored their first goals of the season against Lake City. DeSutter led a four-goal second half, scoring three times.
Lillie Sonju scored once in the first and once in the second, which was the go-ahead goal, against Stewartville. Sammi Chandler found the back of the net three minutes into the game.
“Felt like we controlled both games on the day after settling in,” said head coach Taylor Becker. “The smaller field forced us to figure out how to make and use the space, but also made for more quality chances in the final third. It was fun to see us find some more freedom to be creative and capitalize on those opportunities.”
Red Wing travels to Winona on Tuesday, then returns home Thursday to face Mayo.
