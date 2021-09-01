Red Wing won its season-opener in four sets over Mankato East on Tuesday.
The Wingers took the first two sets by similar scores, 25-18, 25-19. The Cougars won the third set 25-17, but the Wingers came right back with a 25-11 win in the fourth set.
Bailie Roschen led the outside hitters with 19 kills, adding 10 digs and three blocks. Hallie Roschen had the offense working well with 39 assists. Elle Brandt, who took on a majority of the serve receive, had 10 digs, a kill and an ace.
“We forced our opponent out-of-system quite a bit, and we were able to execute on offense, getting a lot of contributions from a lot of players,” said head coach Nikki Roschen. “It was a great team effort with everyone playing with a lot of energy and confidence.”
Kayla Shelstad (seven digs), Ella Nelson (eight kills, three blocks) and Kennedy Knopp (10 digs, nine kills) also contributed to the Wingers victory.
