The Wingers weren't quite satisfied with winning their first state title last Friday, that of 6A State Champions.
So this Friday, June 25, they took it all. More than 300 schools competed over nine full days of events, starting in Alexandria and concluding at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake.
"Out of 11,573 kids in the state of Minnesota, it came down to we have the top five," Kosek said minutes after the awards ceremony. "This is once in a lifetime."
En route to have an impromptu celebration banquet in Alexandria, Minn., Kosek said he intended to have his senior female shooter carry the trophy in over her head as they entered the restaurant.
Chloe Struss won elite privileges last week when she took first among female shooters in Class 6A with a 97/100. She was ranked No. 3 in the Top-100 shooters and invited to the MSHSL Elite Trap Meet held June 25.
