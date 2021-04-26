RED WING — For the first time this season, Red Wing hosted a golf meet. And for the first time in years, it was not at Mississippi National but at Red Wing Golf Course. To the Wingers’ benefit, one thing that wasn’t a first was the results at the top of the leaderboard.

Red Wing not only topped the leaderboard as a team with a score of 347 — 14 strokes ahead of Owatonna — but Will Ahrens was the medalist with a score of 84. It was the second time in three events that a Red Wing golfer was the medalist, but the first time for Ahrens.

Right on Ahrens’ heels was teammate Carter Knapp with an 85. Rounding out the point scorers for Red Wing were Denval Atkinson (87) and John Ahrens (91). The fifth- and sixth-place Red Wing golfers were Will Wooden with a 92 and Atlin Nelson with a 94.

Next up for Red Wing is a trip to Owatonna on Thursday to play at Owatonna Country Club.