Through two games, the Red Wing baseball team has shown they are one of the better defensive teams in the conference.
The Wingers made one error in a 4-1 win over a tough Century team to start the season. Against Faribault in the home opener, the Wingers made three errors. None of them seemed to bother the team as the Falcons couldn’t capitalize on them.
Being a solid team on the field is one the biggest keys to success for this year’s team as the pitching is less experienced than past seasons.
Senior Will Hanisch got some varsity time on the mound last season and might assume the role as the team’s No. 1 starter. He got the start in the 4-2 win over Century on Tuesday and stuck out five in four innings while allowing a hit and walking four batters.
The Wingers got another good start on the mound from junior Jack Lundgren in the team’s home opener Thursday against Faribault, earning his first varsity win. Despite giving up two hits and a run in the second, Lundgren was able to work around a runner on base in each of the five innings he pitched with minimal extra effort. Lundgren ended with five strikeouts while allowing a run on four hits and a walk in five innings.
Adding to the mix of new pitchers on the mound are juniors Konnor Kelly and Will Jacobson. Co-head coach Paul Hartmann said he was pleased with their first outings in relief and sees their roles become more frequent.
Senior Abe Reinitz pitched against Century and when cleared to play, senior Mitch Seeley also will provide innings with Seeley having the most experience on the mound for the Wingers. Hartmann said junior Tyson Friemel likely will pitch as well.
In each of the first two games, the Wingers started slowly with the bats. Not for a lack of quality at-bats, the Wingers in each game seemed to make their adjustments almost two times through the order. The Wingers turned a 3-1 game into a nine-run lead with a seven-run fifth, eventually winning 11-1 in six innings.
Hartmann said it was a triple, followed by a single in the previous inning that seemed to get the offense going. Christiaan Koehler tripled to center with two outs. Masen Fish singled Koehler in to give the Wingers a 3-1 lead at the time. The first five to bat in the fifth reached base safely and scored.
“We didn't bang it around in Game 1 (against Century), and tonight we got into their bullpen a little bit by having better at-bats,” Hartmann said. “Part of it is their second game, seeing live pitching and being outside, feeling more comfortable.”
Schedule
Monday, April 17 – at Albert Lea, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, April 18 – vs John Marshall, 5 p.m.
Thursday, April 20 – vs Owatonna, 5 p.m.
Monday, April 24 – at Mayo, 5 p.m.
Saturday, April 29 – vs Mankato East (doubleheader), noon
Tuesday, May 2 – at Winona (doubleheader), 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 4 – at Mankato West, 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday, May 9 – at Faribault, 5 p.m.
Thursday, May 11 – vs Albert Lea, 4 p.m.
Friday, May 12 – at Rocori (Cold Spring), 5 p.m.
Saturday, May 13 – vs TBD (Cold Spring), 11 a.m.
Tuesday, May 16 – vs Northfield, 5 p.m.
Friday, May 19 – at St. Francis, 7 p.m.
Monday, May 22 – vs Hill-Murray
Tuesday, May 23 – vs Austin (doubleheader), 4 p.m.
