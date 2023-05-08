Red Wing competed at Eastwood Golf Club in Rochester in a triangular meet against Mayo and Mankato West Monday afternoon. The Wingers came in third with a team score of 354. Mayo won the meet with a 316.
John Ahrens led the Wingers with an 83, tied for sixth place. Ahrens made eight pars during his round. Jacob Quade was a single stroke behind his teammate at an 84. Quade had a 42 on both the front and back nine.
David Lexvold was tied for ninth with a 90. He made four pars in his round. Isaac Kosek ended with a 97, shooting four pars in his round.
