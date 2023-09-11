The Red Wing girls swim and dive team came away from the Bloomington Kennedy Eagle Invite feeling plenty satisfied with the results. The Wingers won the six-team meet with a score of 636.5. In a distant second place was Dassel-Cokato at 406.
Of the 12 events, Red Wing won eight of them. Eleven of the 12 Red Wing relay teams scored points, as they finished in the top 16 in the three respective relays. Overall, there were three second place finishers and three in third place. A total of 27 top eight finishes by the Wingers and of the 42 allowed entries for the nine individual events, 32 of the Red Wing entries scored in the top 16.
Co-head coach Don Featherstone said it simply was “truly a team effort.”
Ari Holzer, Kyrrah Mullaney, Emma Hoppman and Annika Wardle won the 200-yard medley relay in 2 minutes, 0.06 seconds. The same four ended the swimming portion with a win in the 400 freestyle relay at 3:59.73.
Eliana Cory won the 200 freestyle in 2:10.36 and won the 500 freestyle at 5:53.19 - the only swimmer to break the 6-minute mark in the event.
Mullaney crushed the 50 freestyle, winning by almost 2 seconds at 25.59. She also finished second in the 100 breaststroke at 1:12.57.
Hoppman won the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:03.49 and came back to win the 100 backstroke in 1:03.16.
Holzer earlier had placed third in the 200 IM with a time of 2:31.51 and then finished second in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:00.0. Eva Wardle swam second to her teammate Cory in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:04.70.
Sienna Yockey, Sarah Kolby, Eva Wardle and Cory swam third in the 200 freestyle relay at 1:52.94.
Kylie Moffett and Kendra Carlisle dazzled in diving as Moffett won and Carlisle came in third place. Moffett was the only one of 14 divers to score over 300 with a 310.65. Carlisle was well ahead of fourth place, scoring a 266.45.
Full Team Results
200 medley relay: 7, Audrey Larson, Kiera Lovett, Sarah Kolby, Charles Jacobson 2:14.36; 13, Anika Ambrosius, Grace DeWolf, Rosie Hake, Kendra Carlisle 2:29.25; 14, Lillian Abney, Kate Flattum, Samantha Voth, Bea Lahammer 2:31.04.
200 freestyle: 4, Eva Wardle, 2:18.50; 7, Sienna Yockey, 2:23.54.
200 IM: T6, Kiera Lovett, 2:41.82; 8, Charlee Jacobson, 2:42.14; 14, Kate Flattum, 3:06.39.
50 freestyle: 5, Nora Tift, 28.10; 6, Sarah Kolby, 28.17; 12, Annika Wardle, 29.46.
1 meter dive: 11, Samantha Voth, 122.50.
100 butterfly: 5, Sarah Kolby, 1:09.32; 8, Charlee Jacobson, 1:18.48.
100 freestyle: 5, Nora Tift, 1:02.43; 10, Sienna Yockey, 1:03.90; 11, Annika Wardle, 1:04.99.
500 freestyle: 10, Beatrix Lahammer, 6:34.86.
200 freestyle relay: 5, Audrey Larson, Kendra Carlisle, Beatrix Lahammer, Nora Tift 1:55.67; 10, Lillian Abney, Rosie Hake, Samantha Voth, Kiera Lovett 2:04.75; 14, Kate Flattum, Grace DeWolf, Madelyne Shefveland, Kylie Moffett 2:12.37.
100 backstroke: 10, Audrey Larson, 1:03.16; 14, Lillian Adney, 1:21.31.
100 breaststroke: 8, Kierra Lovett, 1:24.09; 14, Grace DeWolf, 1:34.31; 15, Rosie Hake, 1:34.71.
400 freestyle relay: 5, Sienna Yockey, Eva Wardle, Charlee Jacobson, Eliana Cory 4:22.84; 8, Beatrix Lahammer, Audrey Larson, Lillian Abney, Nora Tift 4:26.14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.