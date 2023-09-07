The Red Wing girls swim and dive team earned a 95-79 win over John Marshall Thursday night.
Ari Holzer, Kyrrah Mullaney, Emma Hoppman and Annika Wardle took first place in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2 minutes, 1.02 seconds.
Mullaney later finished second in the 50 freestyle in 25.46 seconds and had the fastest time in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.87). Hoppman took second in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:02.98 and had the fastest time in the 100 backstroke at 1:03.23.
Eliana Cory and Eva Wardle finished 1-2 in the 200 freestyle with respective times of 2:10.07 and 2:19.89. Wardle and Cory later swam with Sienna Yockey and Nora Tift in the 200 freestyle relay, winning the event at 1:52.10.
Yockey, Cory, Eva Wardle and Kendra Carlisle had the best time in the final event, the 400 freestyle relay, at 4:22.40.
Tift won the 100 freestyle in 1:00.19 and Kiera Lovett won the 200 IM in 2:39.72. Cory won the 500 freestyle, while Beatrix Lahammer was in second place. Cory swam the race in 6:04.14 and Lahammer finished in 6:48.94.
Kylie Moffett took first place in diving with a score of 185.85. Carlisle ended in second with a score of 156.20.
