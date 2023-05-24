Sixth-seeded Red Wing lost 4-2 to No. 3 Kasson-Mantorville in Section 1AAA play Tuesday afternoon. The Wingers had ended the regular season with a 10-0 loss to the KoMets and were facing them for the second time in five days.
Kasson scored first, plating two runs in the bottom of the first inning. The Wingers got a run back in the fourth on a fielder's choice.
Singles by Gracie Gernentz and Bri Tix began a two-out rally in the fifth. Gernentz scored on an error to tie the game 2-2. The KoMets scored in the bottom of the fifth to retake the lead.
Tix ended 2-for-4 and did all she could in the circle. Tix struck out 13 in six innings, allowing four runs on three hits and a walk.
