Red Wing lost 8-2 to Faribault at home Tuesday evening.
The Falcons led 2-0 after two innings and 4-0 after five.
In the bottom of the sixth, Miley Clemens walked, Allie Roe singled to put two on with two outs. An error allowed Clemens to score the Winger's first run, then Bri Tix followed with an RBI-double.
Tix and Hannah Thiem each had two hits, each hitting a double. Camryn Zotalis was 2-for-4 as well, and Roe had a pair of hits.
Tix struck out eight, walked six and allowed six earned runs on eight hits in seven innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.