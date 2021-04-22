RED WING — Three batters into the game and Owatonna had already scored all the runs it needed to defeat Red Wing on Thursday. What ended as a 7-0 shutout of the Wingers, the Huskies scored two runs in the first inning and five in the seventh.
Take out the one-out single and triple by Owatonna in the top of the first inning and Red Wing starting pitcher Drew Ball and his counterpart, Matt Seykora, were entrenched in a pitchers’ duel. Through six innings, Ball gave up five hits — nearly half coming in the first inning. Meanwhile Seykora pitched the whole game and allowed only three hits.
Red Wing did get a baserunner in all but one inning, but putting them in scoring position was a challenge as only two made it beyond first base. The problem wasn’t poor approaches at the plate though, as Seykora managed just three strikeouts. Rather, everything Red Wing got a bat on seemingly was hit right at a defender.
Adding to Red Wing’s frustration was that not only were the balls hit to defenders, but they were hit hard to them. The Owatonna fielders made numerous tough plays on ground balls and had quick gloves on liners.
Individually for Red Wing, Reese Tripp, Mitch Seeley and Evan Petersmeyer all recorded one base hit. Cooper Chandler, Aiden Borgen and Jonah Deppe all got on base by walk.
Ball struck out 12 and walked one in his six innings of work on the mound. Aidan O’Brien came in on relief for the final inning and struck out two and walked one while giving up five runs on four hits.
Red Wing, 3-2, is next scheduled to host Mankato East on Tuesday in a doubleheader.
