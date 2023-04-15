Under the direction of recently hired head coach Johannes Hartman, the Red Wing boys tennis team has taken the start to the spring season by loading its schedule with duals. The Wingers began its week with home duals against Northfield on Tuesday, Schaeffer Academy on Thursday and a rescheduled home dual against Mankato East on Friday.
Hartman said briefly before monitoring the team on Tuesday, the season went from possibly playing to having nearly every day filled with competition.
The early results appear positive for the rebuilding program as many from last year are back on the varsity roster.
Possibly the strongest part of the team is the singles players. McCoy Walter, Luke Farrar and Eli Flattum had some varsity singles experience from last year. All three were playing in doubles against Northfield on Tuesday.
Aiden Hull and Brayden Bennyhoff each return as the top two singles players. Each won their match against Northfield rather easily with Hull winning 6-1, 6-4, and Bennyhoff getting the 6-1, 6-1 win in No. 2 singles.
Noah Montgomery was strong too in No. 3 singles, winning 6-2, 6-2. Isaiah Jensen was able to turn his match around to win at No. 4 singles 4-6, 6-2, 6-0.
In the No. 1 doubles slot to start the season was Farrar and Flattum. The pair exchanged positioning nicely and were able to find some shots to nearly give them the edge. The pair lost 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.
Gavin Magill and Walter lost their No. 2 doubles match 6-1, 6-1, while Austin Hosfield and Seth Malyon lost in No. 3 doubles 6-4, 6-4.
Hartman, who took over for Tom Gillman, has two daughters that play girls tennis; Lorilei and Lillian. Hartman played collegiately for the University of Nebraska at Kearney from 1997 to 2000 and has coached tennis since 2012, which includes advanced player development in Rochester.
Schedule
Monday, April 17 – at Waseca, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 18 – at Menomonie, 4 p.m.
Saturday, April 22 – at Mankato West, 9 a.m.
Tuesday, April 25 – at Century, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 27 – vs Albert Lea, 4:30 p.m.
Monday, May 1 – at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 2 – vs Mayo, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 4 – at Faribault, 4:45 p.m.
Monday, May 8 – at Cotter, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, May 9 – at Winona, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 11 – vs Austin, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 13 – at Big 9 Conf. Tournament (TBD), 9 a.m.
