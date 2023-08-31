The Red Wing boys and girls cross country teams kicked off their season at the St. Olaf Showcase in Northfield Thursday morning. The Winger girls team finished in 15th place of 22 teams. The boys were 21st of 25 teams.
Nora Hanson narrowly missed the top 10, running 11th in the 5K-race with a time of 20 minutes, 7.4 seconds. Clara Schad of St. Cloud Cathedral took 10th with a time of 20:01.
Annika Johnson finished in 90th place with a time of 22:19.8. Elaina Borgschatz had a time of 22:40.2 and was in 98th. Emme Hattemer ran the race in 23:22.1 and Aylssa Rippentrop rounded out the top 5 on the team with a time of 25:21.8.
Other Red Wing girls running the race but not counting toward team score include; Moorea Ryan (27:27.3), Faith Marking (27:31.8), Claire Ricks (27:36.2), Adelynn Olson (27:54.6).
The Red Wing boys team had five runners finish in the top 200, which included two in the top 100. Rylan Bennyhoff led the team with a time of 18:31.6 and in 87th place. Isaiah Ricks came in 94th with a time of 18:41.5. Owen Runquist had a time of 19:18.5, David Lexvold finished a few seconds later at 19:22.6 and Jackson Plein ran the race in 19:35.7.
Other Red Wing boys running the race but not counting toward team score include; Luke Evans (21:03.3), Eli Hanlin (21:30.3), Justin Rice (21:45.4), Braden Lovett (22:16.2), Ethan Goham (22:23.6), Thomas Lexvold (22:54.9), Tayte Koehler (23:28.9), Mason Chaska (23:31.8).
