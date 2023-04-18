RTSA Red Wing Wingers logo 1.jpg
Michael Brun

A single shot separated Austin and Red Wing in a dual meet on Tuesday at Mississippi National. The Wingers boys golf team lost 336-337.

Despite coming up a stroke short in tying the Packers and two from a win, the Wingers had solid play from its top individuals.

Red Wing's John Ahrens came away with the top score, shooting an 18-hole score of 76. He made a birdie on the par-5 second and on the par-3 14th. Isaac Kosek was third among individuals with an 84. Kosek had pars on five holes on the front nine and four more on the back nine.

Jacob Quade was also in the 80s, finishing his round with an 86. He made six pars on the front nine. David Lexvold ended his round with a 91. He shot a 43 on the front nine and 48 on the back nine.

