Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Dakota, west central Goodhue and central Rice Counties through 830 PM CDT... At 807 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Dundas, or 6 miles southwest of Northfield, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near... Dundas around 815 PM CDT. Northfield around 820 PM CDT. Stanton around 825 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Cannon Falls. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 57 and 73. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central Minnesota. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH