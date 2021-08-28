Up and down the lineup, Red Wing has few who haven’t had at least a handful of matches worth of varsity experience, even in only 12 games total last season. The Wingers return this season with nearly the identical roster.
Head coach Nikki Roschen said Abi Deming’s injury that kept her out last season allowed for plenty of playing time for many players. Roschen is wanting to lean on the experience gained from last season and incorporate more this season.
“Last year we really relied on our left-side hitters,” Nikki Roschen said. “We will again this year, but we want to incorporate more on the right side so the other team’s block doesn’t get settled in.”
Junior Kennedy Knopp and senior Bailie Roschen rotate on the left side with seniors Reese Nystuen and Mara Kelly opposite them on the right side. Senior Hallie Roschen returns as setter to run the offense.
When Hallie Roschen is passing quickly and decisively, Nikki Roschen said the hitters get a chance to settle into the match.
“The key for us will be passing and serving,” Nikki Roschen said. “At least in these two outings, we've done a nice job of that. In our preseason, we've been working on a lot of ball handling and ball control. That'll be a big key for us (as well).”
Senior libero Elle Brandt will factor into much of what the Wingers want to accomplish in their tempo mostly through her serve-receive. Senior Kayla Shelstad has carved herself a role as a defensive specialist and server.
The coach said she’s been pleased with a lot of the middle blockers. Senior Ella Nelson played very well in the pair of scrimmages and sophomore Bri Tix is another “explosive” athlete that can play in the middle. Junior Teagan Walter, one of few who didn’t get varsity time last season, could rotate in either as a right side hitter or middle blocker.
The Wingers have a tough schedule too with both Mankato teams to kick off the regular season. They face four-time defending Big 9 champion Northfield on the road. Then there’s perennial state participant and Section 1AAA opponent Stewartville on the road as well.
“If we can play with energy and together as a team, I like our chances,” Nikki Roschen said.
Schedule
Tuesday, Aug. 31 - at Mankato East, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 2 - vs Mankato West, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 4 - at Rochester National Volleyball Center, 8 a.m.
Thursday, Sept. 9 - at Century, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11 - at Cotter Invite, TBD
Thursday, Sept. 16 - vs Austin, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 21 - at Northfield, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 23 - vs Winona, 7:15 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 27 - at Stewartville, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 28 - at Mayo, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30 - vs Faribault, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2 - at Pine Island tournament, 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 5 - at John Marshall, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 7 - vs Goodhue, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 14 - at Albert Lea, 7:15 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 18 - vs Lake City, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 19 - vs Owatonna, 7:15 p.m.
