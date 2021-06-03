Red Wing faced a familiar foe Thursday in the second round of the Section 1AAA elimination bracket — Austin. The game represented the fourth matchup this season between the two teams with the Packers leading the season series 2-1. It was the Wingers who got the final say though as their season continues and Austin’s ends after Red Wing’s 5-4 win.
Red Wing was in control of the game early, scoring the first run of the game just three batters in as Drew Ball hit a single to score Cooper Chandler. Austin evened the score in the second inning, but Red Wing was just getting started at the plate and scored four more runs in the bottom of the frame.
It all began with Reid Hartmann getting hit by a pitch, followed by a one-out walk by Aiden Borgen. Christiaan Koehler drove in one run with a single, but the big knock came with two outs. With the bases loaded and two down, Ball struck again with a massive three-run double that opened up the game for Red Wing.
That hit by Ball proved to be the game-winning hit, as Austin scored two runs in the third and one in the fourth to trim the deficit to one run, but neither team could add to their score the rest of the way.
Pitching stats: Ball (3 ⅓ IP, 6 K, 4 BB, 6 H, 3 ER), Deso Buck (2 ⅓ IP, 3 K, 4 BB), Chandler (1 ⅓ IP, 2 K, 1 BB, 1 H)
Batting stats: Chandler (1 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 SB), Buck (1 2B, 1 R, 1 BB), Ball (2 H, 1 2B, 4 RBI), Aiden Borgen (1 H, 1 R, 1 BB), Koehler (1 H, 1 R, 1 RBI), Tyler Rodgers (1 SB), Kaleb Hove (2 SB)
Next up for Red Wing is No. 2 seed Jordan in the Section 1AAA elimination bracket. First pitch is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Should the Wingers win that game, they’d play once more that day at approximately 4:30 p.m.
