The Red Wing girls golf team had their first meet of the season at Mississippi National Golf Links Friday afternoon against Albert Lea. The meet was originally scheduled for Monday but pushed back to Friday for better course conditions.

Hallie Johnson led the team with an 87. She had a 42 on the front nine which included three pars, then finished her round with a birdie on the par-5 18th. Anna Deppe shot a 95, collecting pars on the 8th, 13th and 14th holes.

Annie Reinitz wrapped her round with a 106 and Maisie Royalty had a 108.

Red Wing lost the dual meet 357-396. Aylssa Jensen led all individuals with an 83.

