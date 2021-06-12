LAKEVILLE, Minn. — For the first time in more than a week, the temperature never eclipsed 90 degrees. With a healthy breeze flowing through the air, it made the perfect conditions for the Section 1AA track and field championship at Lakeville South High School on Saturday, June 12. It was the second day of the championship — the sprint prelims, half of the field events and two-mile race were completed two days earlier. And for Red Wing, it was the team’s final chance at getting a relay team or individual qualified for the Class AA state meet.
Cadence Thorson (middle) nears the first baton exchange point in the 4x400-meter relay at the Section 1AA track and field championship June 12, 2021 at Lakeville South High School. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Thomas Lamkin explodes off the starter's block in the boys' 4x200 meter relay at the Section 1AA track and field championship June 12, 2021 at Lakeville South High School. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Kylie Stockton (right) takes off with the baton after a handoff from Chloe Fox (left) in the 4x200 meter relay at the Section 1AA track and field championship June 12, 2021 at Lakeville South High School. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Hunter Greeley (right) hands the baton off to Krisztian Draper (left) in the 4x100 meter relay at the Section 1AA track and field championship June 12, 2021 at Lakeville South High School. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Chloe Fox (right) reaches out to hand off the baton to Sylvia Marty (left) in the 4x100 meter relay at the Section 1AA track and field championship June 12, 2021 at Lakeville South High School. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Although Red Wing won’t be represented at the state meet this spring, the second day of the section meet still had plenty of positives. First among those were the eight podium finishes to bring the team’s total to nine for the entire championship. Tops among all of Red Wing’s event results was Noah Morgan’s fourth-place time of 22.96 seconds in the 200-meter dash. Morgan was the only Winger to crack the top five, but two were just outside with sixth-place results — one from day one and the other from Kylie Stockton in the 800 with a time of 2:26.09.
Red Wing also finished the day with three seventh-place finishes: Morgan in long jump (21-01.50), Dixon Ehlers in discus (128-04) and the girls’ 4x400 relay team of Cadence Thorson, Hallie Roschen, Mattea Stockton and Kylie Stockton with a time of 4:19.82.
The remaining podium finishes all came from the Red Wing boys’ team and all took ninth place. The 4x800 relay team of Aaron Freier, Cade Wallin, Devin Klatt and Andrew Farrar finished with a time of 8:51.66, the 4x200 relay team of Thomas Lamkin, Wallin, Hunter Greeley and Krisztian Draper finished in 1:37.21, and Freier also finished the 800 in 2:08.27.
Outside of the podium, Red Wing had six other events finish inside the top 15. Of those, the girls’ 4x200 relay team of Thorson, Chloe Fox, Kylie Stockton and Roschen took 10th (1:50.33), the boys’ 4x100 relay team of Lamkin, Morgan, Greeley and Draper took 11th (45.39), Sophia Rahn took 11th in shot put (31-06.25), the girls’ 4x800 relay team of Morgan Hanlin, Elaina Borgschatz, Emma Hoppman and Natalie Hanson placed 13th (10:43.42), the boys’ 4x400 relay team of Lamkin, Freier, Farrar and Wallin placed 13th (3:45.30), and the girls’ 4x100 relay team of Caitlyn Vonbargen, Hanlin, Fox and Sylvia Marty took 14th (56.51).
