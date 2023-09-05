Red Wing narrowly defeated Lake City in girls tennis action Tuesday afternoon, 4-3. It came down to a few tie-breaking matches.
Red Wing's Ava Johnson cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Rylee Thieren in No. 1 singles. Therese Bauer of Lake City won 6-4, 5-7, 10-8 in No. 2 singles over Lorilei Hartman. Emily Mehrkens of Lake City won 1-6, 6-1, 7-5 over Lillian Hartman in No. 3 singles. Lake City's Mary Kate Bauer won a close No. 4 singles match 6-2, 6-7(2), 10-7 over Whitney Fox.
"With no prior notice that she was going to play varsity singles, Whitney Fox had her singles debut and got her first set jitters under control to take the second set," said head coach Emmy Hartman. "She lost a close battle for the three set tie-breaker."
Red Wing's Allie and Nora Meyer took the 6-1, 6-1 win in No. 1 doubles over Alison and Erica Wallerich. Aftyen Bluhm and Cienna Fanning of Red Wing defeated Ada Alkire and Julia Huettl 6-1, 6-3 in No. 2 doubles. Emily Angell and Abby Schmaltz pick up the win in No. 3 doubles 6-0, 6-0 over Brisa Kubiak and Addison Ahrens.
