The Red Wing girls tennis team had a fairly routine dual against Albert Lea. Coming off a weekend in which the Wingers played hard in a triangular, forcing several matches to a third set. The Wingers had one such match Tuesday evening against the Tigers in a 6-1 victory.
Ava Johnson won 6-1, 6-1 in No. 1 singles. Abby Schmaltz lost 6-2, 6-3 in No. 2 singles. Lorilei Hartman won her No. 3 singles match 6-1, 6-1. Lillian Hartman picked up the win in No. 4 singles 6-1, 6-0.
Allie and Nora Meyer won 6-1, 6-0 in No. 1 doubles. Aftyen Blum and Cienna Fanning needed a third set to win 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 in No. 2 doubles. Emily Angell and Whitney Fox held on for the 6-4, 6-4 win in No. 3 doubles.
(0) comments
