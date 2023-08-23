The Red Wing girls tennis team nearly fills a lineup with returning players. That bodes well as first-year Emmy Hartman gets the team settled into a routine for the new season.
Through practices and a scrimmage against Ellsworth, Hartman said she already saw vast improvement from many of the returners, particularly sophomore Abby Schmaltz and eighth grader Lorilei Hartman.
“It was very obvious that they've been working hard,” Emmy Hartman said after the scrimmage against Ellsworth. “They're strokes were fantastic, and they were hitting really well. Both hit with a lot of confidence. A lot of growth from those two from last year.”
Playing in a singles match for the first time, sophomore Cienna Fanning got rid of some first-match jitters and put together a strong match in No. 4 singles. Fanning, noticeably played better in the second set, returning with harder, confident shots.
Having graduated two of the team’s best singles players from last year, Emmy Hartman said finding a comfort level with the players and mixing in seniors Allie and Nora Meyer, Ava Johnson and Aftyen Bluhm into the lineup with younger players provides a balance of nurturing everyone’s skill.
The Meyer sisters seem likely to lead the doubles lineup. Hartman said the remaining No. 2 and No. 3 doubles might change throughout the season.
As for her goal in the first year with the team, Hartman wants to see the team enjoy the season.
“There were a lot of smiles coming off the courts,” she said. “Regardless of what our section ranking is, we're going to have fun. They're going to leave this team having enjoyed this season.”
Tuesday
Red Wing lost its first official match of the season, 6-1 to Stewartville. Thankfully for the Wingers, the teams played in the morning on a hot and humid day.
Ava Johnson lost in No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0. Abby Schmaltz lost 6-3, 6-1 in No. 2 singles. Lorilei Hartman lost her No. 3 singles match 6-3, 6-3. Lillian Hartman came back to win 6-0, 1-6, 10-2 in No. 4 singles.
Allie and Nora Meyer lost in No. 1 doubles 6-3, 6-2. Cienna Fanning and Emily Angell nearly forced a third set in No. 2 doubles, losing 6-0, 6-4. Aftyen Bluhm and Mary Ellen Robertson took the loss in No. 3 doubles 6-1, 6-2.
Schedule
Tuesday, Aug. 29 - vs Northfield, 4:45 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 31 - at Waseca, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 5 - vs Lake City, 4:45 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 7 - at Century, 4:45 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9 - vs Owatonna, 9 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9 - vs Mankato East, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 12 - vs Albert Lea, 4:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 13 - vs Farmington, 4:45 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 14 - vs Mayo, 4:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 19 - at Faribault, 4:45 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 21 - at Winona, 4:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 26 - at Cotter, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 28 - vs Austin, 4:45 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30 - Big 9 Conf. Tournament (Rochester), 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.