Red Wing finished in second place at a quadrangular meet in Rochester at Northern Hills Golf Club on Thursday. The girls team had a score of 406. Owatonna won the meet with a 388.

Hallie Johnson led the Wingers and tied for first among all individuals with a 93. Johnson made four pars during her 18-hole round and shot a 45 on the front nine.

Anna Deppe was tied for fifth with a 101. She made three pars in her round. Maisie Royalty shot a 103 with two pars in her round. Annie Reinitz was among the team scorers with a 109.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you