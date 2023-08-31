The Red Wing girls swim and dive team opened the season at home against Faribault and won 96-68 Thursday night.
Ari Holzer, Kyrrah Mullaney, Emma Hoppman and Annika Wardle took first place in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2 minutes, 0.15 seconds. The four ended the meet swimming in the 400 freestyle relay with the fastest time (4:08.57).
Holzer won the 200 IM in 2:35.26 and won the 100 freestyle in 1:00.65. Mullaney won the 50 freestyle in 25.93 and later had the fastest time in the 100 breaststroke at 1:13.64. Hoppmann won the 100 butterfly in 1:02.15 and had the fastest time in the 100 backstroke (1:03.54). Wardle took second in the 100 freestyle, swimming the race in 1:03.65.
The relay team of Sienna Yockey, Sarah Kolby, Eva Wardle and Eliana Cory swam the fastest time in the 200 freestyle relay at 1:54.28.
Cory, Eva Wardle and Yockey went 1-2-3 in the 200 freestyle. Cory had a time of 2:10.65, Wardle swam it in 2:19.68 and Yockey clocked in at 2:23.31. Cory came back later in the meet to win the 500 freestyle in 5:58.39.
Kolby took second in the 100 butterfly (1:12.31) and Eva Wardle was second in the 500 freestyle (6:23.48).
Kylie Moffett and Kendra Carlisle finished in second and third place respectively in diving. Moffett ended with a score of 197.4 and Carlisle had 155.55.
Red Wing next travels to Rochester to take John Marshall on Thursday, Sept. 7.
