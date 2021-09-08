On the strength of a goal early on in the second half, Red Wing blanked Austin 1-0 for its first win of the season on Tuesday.
Kayla Radtke scored the lone goal with Sammi Chandler assisting. The Wingers heavily outshot the Packers after settling in, spending a lot of time controlling the ball.
“We took more time than we’d like to settle in but brought good energy into the 2nd half,” said head coach Taylor Becker. “That allowed us to really get creative with the runs we were making and end up with some quality opportunities.”
Red Wing hosts Northfield on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.